49ers' Jeff Wilson: Two more short TDs
Wilson carried the ball eight times for 18 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 24-20 win over the Steelers.
He also failed to bring in his only target. Stuck on the practice squad in Week 1, Wilson has now scored four TDs in the last two games and emerged as Kyle Shanahan's preferred short-yardage and goal-line option in the backfield. While Matt Breida and Raheem Mostert will continue to see most of the touches between the 20s as long as Tevin Coleman (ankle) is sidelined, Wilson may be carving out a role for himself that will last even after Coleman gets healthy.
