Wilson (coach's decision) is inactive for Monday's game against the Browns.

Wilson will yield his spot on the game-day roster to Tevin Coleman, who is playing for the first time since Week 1 after completing his recovery from a high ankle sprain. This may be Wilson's reality moving forward unless one of Coleman, Matt Breida or Raheem Mostert suffers an injury.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories