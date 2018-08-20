49ers' Jeffery Wilson: Gains 20 yards Saturday
Wilson carried the ball five times for 20 yards in Saturday's preseason loss to the Texans.
Wilson was the last running back to enter the contest, but he was also the only runner to average a minimum of four yards per carry. That said, the undrafted rookie appears to be low in the pecking order in the 49ers' third running back competition, but he can certainly elevate his status with a strong showing in the final two weeks of the preseason.
