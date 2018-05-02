49ers' Jeffery Wilson: Pens deal with 49ers

Wilson signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent Tuesday.

Wilson finished his senior year at North Texas University with 188 rushes for 1,215 yards (6.5 YPC) and 16 touchdowns, topping his 14-touchdown total from junior year. He also hauled in 24 passes for 168 yards. The 49ers picked up former Vikings' RB Jerick McKinnon in free agency, but after that the backfield is open for competition.