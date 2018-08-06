Attaochu (hamstring) returned to practice Sunday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Attaochu won't be a starting defensive end in 2018. However, he'll still get his fair share of defensive snaps since Solomon Thomas is expected to shift to tackle on passing downs and Arik Armstead, who has missed 18 games due to injuries the last two seasons, is struggling with a hamstring injury. This means Attaochu may be put into pass-rushing situations when Thomas moves to the middle.

