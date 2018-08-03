49ers' Jeremiah Attaochu: Dealing with hamstring injury
Attaochu has a hamstring injury and will not participate at practice Friday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Attaochu signed a one-year deal with the 49ers in March and is likely to serve a rotational role on the team's defensive line. The specifics and severity of the hamstring issue remain unclear.
