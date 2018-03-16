49ers' Jeremiah Attaochu: Inks deal with 49ers
Attaochu signed a one-year contract with the 49ers on Thursday, Matt Barrows of The Sacramento Bee reports. "Jeremiah has been quite disruptive during his career despite his limited opportunities playing behind some top tier defensive ends," general manager John Lynch said. "He is a wonderful fit for our scheme and our locker room. We expect Jeremiah to be productive on defense, while also providing us an exceptional player on special teams. He's another guy who fits the mold of a 49er."
Attaochu was a second-round pick by the Chargers back in 2014, but injuries over the past two seasons have limited his opportunities. Last season he spent most of the year as a healthy scratch, playing behind a deep linebacking corps.
More News
-
Chargers' Jeremiah Attaochu: Healthy inactive Thursday•
-
Chargers' Jeremiah Attaochu: Free from injury report•
-
Chargers' Jeremiah Attaochu: Listed as inactive•
-
Chargers' Jeremiah Attaochu: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Chargers' Jeremiah Attaochu: Full practice participant•
-
Chargers' Jeremiah Attaochu: Inactive Monday•
-
Still seek Hyde in Cleveland?
Carlos Hyde has been a good Fantasy running back for the past few seasons. Can he keep it going...
-
How will Lewis and Henry fit?
We were all excited about Derrick Henry's breakout when the Titans cut DeMarco Murray. Does...
-
Graham's value in Green Bay
Is Jimmy Graham back as one of Fantasy's best tight ends? Dave Richard lays out what to expect...
-
Cousins better off in Minnesota?
Tired of the Skol chant? Bad news -- Kirk Cousins' arrival in Minnesota should make the team...
-
Allen Robinson: Bear up or Bear down?
The Bears' receiving corps got an instant upgrade with Allen Robinson joining the squad. Will...
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....