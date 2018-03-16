Attaochu signed a one-year contract with the 49ers on Thursday, Matt Barrows of The Sacramento Bee reports. "Jeremiah has been quite disruptive during his career despite his limited opportunities playing behind some top tier defensive ends," general manager John Lynch said. "He is a wonderful fit for our scheme and our locker room. We expect Jeremiah to be productive on defense, while also providing us an exceptional player on special teams. He's another guy who fits the mold of a 49er."

Attaochu was a second-round pick by the Chargers back in 2014, but injuries over the past two seasons have limited his opportunities. Last season he spent most of the year as a healthy scratch, playing behind a deep linebacking corps.