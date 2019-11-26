Play

Valoaga was promoted to the 49ers' 53-man roster Monday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

The 25-year-old hasn't seen NFL action since his rookie campaign with Detroit in 2017, but he'll now make his way back onto a 53-man roster. Valoaga will provide depth at defensive end with Damontre Moore (forearm) moving to injured reserve.

