49ers' Jeremy Kerley: No targets Saturday
Kerley did not see a pass thrown his way in Saturday's loss to the Broncos.
The veteran wideout has only received one target through two preseason contests, but he did field one punt for one yard Saturday. Kerley projects to be the 49ers' starting slot receiver and primary punt return man after his solid performance in those roles last season. The only legitimate threat to his job is rookie wideout Trent Taylor, but it would make sense for the 28-year-old to get first crack at the job come Week 1.
