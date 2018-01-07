McNichols spent two games on the 49ers' active roster but did not see a snap on either offense or special teams this year.

The 49ers snagged McNichols after the Buccaneers surprisingly cut their fifth-round pick following training camp despite having an obvious need for running back depth. Whatever the case may have been, the rookie stayed out of trouble on San Francisco's practice squad and was officially promoted to fill Raheem Mostert's (knee) vacant spot on the depth chart near the end of November. McNichols didn't see the field, not even in a special teams role, at any point this season. The Boise State product posted gaudy totals in college, so there is potential for fantasy utility if he were to ever find himself with a significant role. That role won't surface for the 22-year-old at the beginning of next season with Matt Breida, Joe Williams and Carlos Hyde's potential return all standing in his way.