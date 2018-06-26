McNichols is listed at 205 pounds, down from 214 as a rookie last season, Matt Barrows of The Sacramento Bee reports.

The 2017 fifth-round pick was cut by Tampa Bay at the end of the preseason, but the 49ers signed him to their practice squad and eventually promoted him to the 53-man roster for Weeks 13-17. McNichols was only active for two games and didn't get any snaps, stuck behind Carlos Hyde and Matt Breida in the backfield. With Breida still around and Jerick McKinnon signed to replace Hyde during the offseason, McNichols is left to compete with Raheem Mostert (knee), 2017 fourth-round pick Joe Williams and undrafted rookie Jeffery Wilson for one or two roster spots. Williams and McNichols do offer some intrigue, considering McKinnon is unproven as a lead back, Breida is undersized at just 190 pounds and Mostert is primarily a special teams player. McNichols' slimmer frame might help him regain some of his explosiveness from Boise State, where he had 3,046 rushing yards, 934 receiving yards and 53 touchdowns between the 2015 and 2016 seasons.