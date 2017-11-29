The 49ers promoted McNichols from the practice squad Wednesday.

After placing Raheem Mostert (knee) on injured reserve, the 49ers required another body in the backfield, and McNichols was the obvious candidate as the only running back on the practice squad. A 2017 fifth-round pick, McNichols was surprisingly cut by the Doug Martin-less Buccaneers (at the time) at the end of the preseason slate. With the 49ers, McNichols will have a difficult time earning offensive snaps due to the presence of Carlos Hyde and Matt Breida.