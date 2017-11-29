The 49ers promoted McNichols from their practice squad Wednesday.

After placing Raheem Mostert (knee) on injured reserve, the 49ers required another body in the backfield, and McNichols was the obvious candidate as the only running back on the practice squad. A 2017 fifth-round pick, McNichols was surprisingly cut by the Buccaneers at the end of the preseason slate, despite the team not having lead back Doug Martin available for the first three games while the veteran served a suspension. With the 49ers, McNichols will have a difficult time earning offensive snaps due to the presence of Carlos Hyde and Matt Breida.