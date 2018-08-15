49ers' Jeremy McNichols: Getting first-team reps
McNichols has been the first running back through every drill at Wednesday's practice, suggesting he could get the start in Saturday's preseason game against Houston, Matt Barrows of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
With Matt Breida (shoulder) and Jerick McKinnon (calf) likely to miss the rest of the preseason, the 49ers signed Alfred Morris to compete with McNichols, Raheem Mostert, Joe Williams and Jeffery Wilson. Mostert's value on special teams probably gives him the best odds to earn a roster spot, but McNichols, Williams and Morris all offer more potential on the offensive side. After taking three carries for 15 yards and a touchdown in last week's preseason opener, McNichols appears to be in line for some work with first-team offense Saturday.
