McNichols (hamstring) will likely be out for San Francisco's preseason finale against the Chargers, Josh Dubow of The Associated Press reports.

McNichols was competing for the third-string role with Jordan Mason and Tyrion Davis-Price and could now be in danger of not making the final roster because of this injury. The 27-year-old had rushed for 36 yards on 10 carries throughout the first two preseason games.