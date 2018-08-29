49ers' Jeremy McNichols: Roster hopes fading
NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco projects that McNichols will be on the outside looking in when the 49ers trim their roster to 53.
McNichols was seeing first-team reps earlier this preseason with Jerick McKinnon (hamstring) and Matt Breida (shoulder) nursing minor injuries. The signing of veteran Alfred Morris combined with McNichols' lackluster showing over the team's previous two preseason games (12 carries for 33 yards) have hurt the 22-year-old's chances of making the cut. McNichols will have one last shot to prove his worth in Thursday's preseason finale against the Chargers.
More News
-
49ers' Jeremy McNichols: Sees bulk of running back reps in loss•
-
49ers' Jeremy McNichols: Getting first-team reps•
-
49ers' Jeremy McNichols: Down to 205 pounds•
-
49ers' Jeremy McNichols: Doesn't see field in 2017•
-
49ers' Jeremy McNichols: Gets promoted by San Francisco•
-
Jeremy McNichols: Signed to 49ers' practice squad•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Our final 12-team non-PPR mock
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the latest results of our 12-team non-PPR mock draft, which was...
-
Deep Sleepers for 2018
Dave Richard has found 10 players with an ADP past 140th overall for your Fantasy Football...
-
Believe in Peterson and Marshall?
Heath Cummings has takes from the third week of the preseason. He'll also tell you whether...
-
2018 Fantasy Football must-see breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Updated DST and kicker tiers
Don't want to look like an idiot and reach for a DST or a kicker on Draft Day? Dave Richard...
-
QB Tiers 5.0
The path to Fantasy glory includes finding a quarterback at a valuable spot on Draft Day. Don't...