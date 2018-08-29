NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco projects that McNichols will be on the outside looking in when the 49ers trim their roster to 53.

McNichols was seeing first-team reps earlier this preseason with Jerick McKinnon (hamstring) and Matt Breida (shoulder) nursing minor injuries. The signing of veteran Alfred Morris combined with McNichols' lackluster showing over the team's previous two preseason games (12 carries for 33 yards) have hurt the 22-year-old's chances of making the cut. McNichols will have one last shot to prove his worth in Thursday's preseason finale against the Chargers.