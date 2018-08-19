49ers' Jeremy McNichols: Sees bulk of running back reps in loss
McNichols rushed 10 times for 28 yards and secured three of four targets for 19 yards in the 49ers' 16-13 preseason loss to the Texans on Saturday.
As expected with Jerick McKinnon (calf) and Matt Breida (shoulder) sidelined, McNichols drew the start and saw a robust workload for the second week of preseason. His overall production -- 47 yards on 13 touches -- was serviceable yet unspectacular, but he certainly didn't hurt his chances, especially considering he faced the Texans' first-team defense for part of the time he was in the contest. McNichols played into the third quarter before giving way to Joe Williams, who actually had an even tougher time finding running room (eight carries, 18 yards) than McNichols did. Even with the newly signed Alfred Morris projected to play in next Saturday's "dress rehearsal" exhibition against the Colts, McNichols is likely to see plenty of touches with which to continue making a case for a roster spot.
