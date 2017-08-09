49ers' Jeremy Zuttah: Waived by 49ers
Zuttah (leg) was waived by the 49ers on Wednesday, Eric Branch of The San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Zuttah was acquired by San Francisco via trade this off-season but things never quite worked out in the months to follow. There's a chance he can find a new home but things look rather bleak at the moment.
