Zuttah (leg) was waived by the 49ers on Wednesday, Eric Branch of The San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Zuttah was acquired by San Francisco via trade this off-season but things never quite worked out in the months to follow. There's a chance he can find a new home but things look rather bleak at the moment.

