McKinnon rushed six times for 18 yards and caught two balls for 10 more yards in Sunday's 24-16 win over the Rams.

McKinnon struggled to get anything going for the second week in a row since Raheem Mostert (ankle) returned from injury to reclaim his starting role. The latter suffered yet another injury and had to sit out the second half. It didn't look to be too serious, but there is no confirmation on whether Mostert would have to miss any time. McKinnon would clearly benefit from becoming the lead back again, as he averaged 13.6 combined touches and 83.6 yards with a touchdown per game over the three games Mostert missed. If Mostert's removal Sunday proves to simply be precautionary, then McKinnon's fantasy value will remain low, especially with rookie JaMychal Hasty (21 percent of snaps) emerging as another potential mouth to feed.