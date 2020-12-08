McKinnon garnered zero carries or targets over two offensive snaps during Monday's 34-24 loss to the Bills.

Jeff Wilson (seven carries), Raheem Mostert (nine) and Tevin Coleman (two) split the RB workload for San Francisco in a game script that consisted of nearly twice as many pass attempts (39) compared to rushes (21). It appears McKinnon may be the odd man out with Coleman having returned from a month-long injury-induced absence. The 28-year-old does have six touchdowns and 27 receptions to his name this season, but he's rushed for an uninspiring 3.9 yards per carry over 80 attempts.