McKinnon garnered zero carries or targets over two offensive snaps during Monday's 34-24 loss to the Bills.

Jeff Wilson (seven carries), Raheem Mostert (nine) and Tevin Coleman (two) split the RB workload for San Francisco in a game script that consisted of nearly twice as many pass attempts (39) as rushes (21). It appears McKinnon may be the odd man out with Coleman having returned from a month-long absence. McKinnon does have six touchdowns and 27 receptions to his name this season, but the 28-year-old's rushed for an uninspiring 3.9 yards per carry over 80 attempts.