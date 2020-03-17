49ers' Jerick McKinnon: Agrees to restructured deal
The 49ers and McKinnon agreed to a restructured contract for the 2020 season Tuesday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Knee woes have wiped out both of the last two seasons for McKinnon, so it's no surprise the 49ers sought to decrease his $6.5 million base salary for 2020. Fortunately for McKinnon, he was deemed healthy by GM John Lynch in late February, so he'll have a chance to work his way up a cluttered RB depth chart. McKinnon joins Raheem Mostert and Tevin Coleman as incumbents for the upcoming campaign, while Matt Breida is a restricted free agent.
