San Francisco general manager John Lynch said McKinnon (knee) is six weeks ahead of schedule in his recovery process, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

While he presumably hasn't been sprinting or cutting, McKinnon recently was spotted catching passes from Jimmy Garoppolo (knee), who also is working his way back from an ACL tear. The 49ers believe both players are on pace to take the field for the start of training camp in late July, but the positive early progress doesn't make it a sure thing. Once healthy, McKinnon will face stiff competition for playing time from 2018 breakout star Matt Breida (ankle), who ranked fourth among qualified players with 5.3 yards per carry this past season.