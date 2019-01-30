49ers' Jerick McKinnon: Ahead of schedule
San Francisco general manager John Lynch said McKinnon (knee) is six weeks ahead of schedule in his recovery process, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
While he presumably hasn't been sprinting or cutting, McKinnon recently was spotted catching passes from Jimmy Garoppolo (knee), who also is working his way back from an ACL tear. The 49ers believe both players are on pace to take the field for the start of training camp in late July, but the positive early progress doesn't make it a sure thing. Once healthy, McKinnon will face stiff competition for playing time from 2018 breakout star Matt Breida (ankle), who ranked fourth among qualified players with 5.3 yards per carry this past season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks, top lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Super Bowl 53 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Super Bowl LIII
-
Recapping AFC and NFC Championship Games
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the AFC and NFC Championship Games to see who improved -- or hurt...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge strategy, picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Conference Championship Injury Report
We should have all four teams at full strength for Sunday's games,n with the injury report...
-
Optimal Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the championship...