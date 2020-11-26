McKinnon (neck) wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.
McKinnon sustained a stinger in the 49ers' last game Week 10 at New Orleans, but with the benefit of the team's ensuing bye he managed to practice Wednesday and avoid any designation entirely to start Week 12 prep. Meanwhile, Tevin Coleman (knee) was limited, and San Francisco opened 21-day practice windows for Raheem Mostert (ankle) and Jeff Wilson (ankle) on Tuesday. Coach Kyle Shanahan termed each of the trio "day-to-day" Wednesday, so this backfield situation will be one to watch as the weekend approaches.
