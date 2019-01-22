McKinnon (knee) caught passes from Jimmy Garoppolo (knee) recently, SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Both players are working back from ACL tears, with McKinnon suffering his injury Sept. 1 and Garoppolo suffering his Sept. 23. The 26-year-old running back seems to be on schedule in his recovery, but he still figures to be absent or limited throughout the offseason program and into OTAs/minicamp. Once he returns to full participation in practice, McKinnnon will face stiff competition for playing time from Matt Breida, who averaged 5.3 yards on 153 carries despite battling through an ankle injury for most of the 2018 campaign. For what it's worth, there hasn't been any report of Breida requiring offseason surgery.

