McKinnon rushed 12 times for 52 yards and a touchdown and brought in three of four targets for 16 yards in the 49ers' 34-17 loss to the Packers on Thursday night. He also returned one kickoff for 30 yards.

McKinnon led the backfield in rushes with Raheem Mostert (IR-ankle) and Tevin Coleman (knee) both out, posting his highest carry total since Week 4. The seven-year pro had totaled just 13 rush attempts combined over the previous four games, so Thursday's boost in workload was certainly encouraging from a fantasy perspective. McKinnon now also has five rushing touchdowns on the campaign, and he'll have a chance to add to that total in a touch matchup against the Saints in a Week 10 battle on Sunday, Nov. 15.