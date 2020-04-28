McKinnon could have a role on third downs this upcoming season, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The San Francisco backfield became a bit less crowded when Matt Breida was traded to Miami on the third day of the 2020 NFL Draft. Raheem Mostert and Tevin Coleman are left as the clear favorites for carries, but McKinnon could be the top pick for the third-down role if he can prove that he's back at full strength after missing the past two seasons. He accepted a pay cut in April to stay with the 49ers, one month after GM John Lynch declared the veteran running back healthy. The 49ers also have third-year pro Jeff Wilson in the backfield, and they're class of undrafted rookies includes Salvon Ahmed and JaMycal Hasty.