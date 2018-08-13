49ers' Jerick McKinnon: Dealing with calf strain

McKinnon, who sustained a leg injury during Sunday's practice, was revealed to be dealing with a right calf strain, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

McKinnon was removed from Sunday's practice with what was thought to be a knee injury, and he then spent the rest of the day watching from the sidelines. However, a recent MRI apparently showed the running back sustained no structural or nerve damage, so a long-term absence seems unlikely. The 49ers will reportedly give McKinnon a week of rest and then re-evaluate his situation next week.