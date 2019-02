Coach Kyle Shanahan said he expects McKinnon (knee) to handle the lead role in the 49ers' backfield in 2019, NFL.com's Kevin Patra reports.

It's an odd comment given that McKinnon has yet to play a game for the team, while Matt Breida (ankle) finished fourth in the NFL with 5.3 yards per carry in 2018. The team did sign McKinnon to a four-year, $30 million contract last offseason, but the structure of the deal makes it painless to release him after 2019. With all reports suggesting McKinnon is on schedule or even ahead in his rehab from a preseason ACL tear, the most likely scenario features the 26-year-old competing with Breida during training camp. Shanahan may view McKinnon as the early favorite, but it should be an interesting battle to track all summer, with both players ultimately expected to handle significant roles.