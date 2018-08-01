49ers' Jerick McKinnon: Flashes chemistry with Garoppolo
McKinnon caught a pair of touchdowns from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in Tuesday's 7-on-7 red-zone scrimmage, Joe Fann of the 49ers' official site reports.
McKinnon also secured several passes during full-team workouts, showing signs of chemistry in the passing game with the 49ers' franchise signal-caller. The running back set new career highs in receptions (51) and receiving yards (421) with the Vikings last season, but there is room for even more growth under head coach Kyle Shanahan, who has generally deployed his backs as dual threats. After inking a four-year deal with San Francisco this offseason, McKinnon should lead the team's backfield committee in 2018, but it's still unclear exactly how many touches per game he should expect to earn.
