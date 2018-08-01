49ers' Jerick McKinnon: Flashes receiving chemistry with new QB
McKinnon caught a pair of receiving touchdowns from Jimmy Garoppolo in Tuesday's 7-on-7 red zone scrimmage, 49ers.com's Joe Fann reports.
McKinnon also secured several passes during full-team workouts, showing early signs in camp of good chemistry in the passing game with his new quarterback. The 25-year-old set new career highs in receptions (51) and receiving yards (421) with the Vikings last season, but there is room for potentially even more growth under head coach Kyle Shanahan, who has generally deployed his running backs as dual threats out of the backfield. McKinnon figures to lead a backfield committee in San Francisco this year, but it is still unclear exactly how many touches he is expected to receive.
