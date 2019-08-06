McKinnon (knee) took part in individual drills in his return to practice Tuesday, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Activated from the PUP list, McKinnon was able to practice for the first time since tearing his right ACL last Sept. 1. If not for what GM John Lynch called a "flareup" in the knee prior to training camp, McKinnon may have been active in a session before Tuesday's. As expected, McKinnon won't progress to team drills just yet as the 49ers ease him in with the aim of avoiding a setback, per coach Kyle Shanahan. Notably, McKinnon didn't wear a brace on the knee in question, according to Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News. As a result, McKinnon may not be far away from a full practice and potentially even some game action before Week 1.