McKinnon did not receive a carry but caught both of his targets for 22 yards in Sunday's 41-33 loss to the Cowboys.

Co-starters Raheem Mostert (ankle) and Jeff Wilson (ankle) both suffered injuries late in the game, so Tevin Coleman (three carries for 11 yards) and McKinnon were called into action. The former handled early down work and the latter was used in passing situations, a scenario that is likely to repeat itself if the aforementioned backs are unable to heal on a short week leading up to Saturday's tilt against Arizona. Neither veteran backup is particularly appealing from a fantasy perspective based on what we've seen from Coleman and McKinnon in limited action this year.