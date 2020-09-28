McKinnon has been diagnosed with a rib contusion in the aftermath of Sunday's 36-9 road win against the Giants, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.

With Raheem Mostert (knee) inactive and Tevin Coleman (knee) on injured reserve, the 49ers turned to McKinnon as their lead running back Week 3. Receiving 62 percent of the snaps on offense, McKinnon accounted for 17 touches, 77 yards from scrimmage and one touchdown. After the contest, though, it was revealed that he suffered a rib injury, which has been clarified as a bruise and leaves him day-to-day. Per Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News, Mostert may be able to practice Wednesday, so there could be new competition for RB reps soon. Aside from McKinnon on Sunday, Jeff Wilson turned 15 touches into 69 yards from scrimmage and one TD, while practice-squad call-up JaMycal Hasty had three touches for 19 total yards.