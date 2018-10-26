49ers' Jerick McKinnon: Has ditched crutches
McKinnon doesn't need crutches to move about as he recovers from a torn ACL in his right knee, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
McKinnon suffered the injury between the preseason slate and preparation for Week 1, leaving the 49ers without one of their big offseason acquisitions for the entire campaign. Following surgery on Sept. 11, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reported McKinnon's ACL tear was "pretty clean," a positive sign for his rehab. In McKinnon's absence, the trio of Matt Breida (ankle), Raheem Mostert and Alfred Morris have combined to fuel the NFL's second-ranked rushing attack (137.4 yards per game).
