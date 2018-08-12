49ers' Jerick McKinnon: Has 'muscle strain'

McKinnon has been diagnosed with "a muscle strain," Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The results of the MRI are in, and McKinnon has dodged a bullet with his potential knee injury. With no structural damage evident, he may be absent from practice in the short term but won't be joining backfield mate Matt Breida (shoulder) in the recovery room for a lengthy spell. Only time will tell whether McKinnon will be ready for Saturday's preseason game in Houston.

