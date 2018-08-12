49ers' Jerick McKinnon: Has 'muscle strain'
McKinnon has been diagnosed with "a muscle strain," Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The results of the MRI are in, and McKinnon has dodged a bullet with his potential knee injury. With no structural damage evident, he may be absent from practice in the short term but won't be joining backfield mate Matt Breida (shoulder) in the recovery room for a lengthy spell. Only time will tell whether McKinnon will be ready for Saturday's preseason game in Houston.
More News
-
49ers' Jerick McKinnon: Has MRI scheduled on knee•
-
49ers' Jerick McKinnon: Potentially injures knee•
-
49ers' Jerick McKinnon: Flashes chemistry with Garoppolo•
-
49ers' Jerick McKinnon: Excited for Shanahan's scheme•
-
Jerick McKinnon: Set to sign with San Francisco•
-
Vikings' Jerick McKinnon: Seeking larger role in free agency•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Position Preview: Tight Ends
Catch up with all of our tight end position preview content in one easy place.
-
QB Position Preview
If you missed our QB position preview coverage, it's all here. Everything you need to draft...
-
Running back preview
Your Fantasy team isn't likely to do anything much unless you can land some of the right running...
-
Preseason reactions from Week 1
Dave Richard breaks down what he saw in Week 1 of the preseason, and what you need to know...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Target Njoku
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Fantasy football rankings, 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...