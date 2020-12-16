McKinnon did not receive an offensive snap during Sunday's 23-15 loss to Washington.
McKinnon tallied touchdowns in four consecutive games (over 47 touches) Weeks 1 through 4, but he's now gone scoreless in four straight, while his offensive role has completely dissipated. Raheem Mostert's Week 12 return from a high-ankle sprain has certainly played into McKinnon's reduced involvement, as the former Viking has just five touches since that point. Jeff Wilson, too, has become a backfield fixture of late, with double-digit carries over two of the past three weeks.