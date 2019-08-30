McKinnon (knee) is expected to be placed on injured reserve and may have to undergo surgery, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

General manager John Lynch said Wednesday that McKinnon had suffered a setback during practice Tuesday, and it now looks like surgery may be on tap for the running back. His season is not officially over, as Rapoport reports that the 49ers are still open to McKinnon returning eventually, but the tailback is now slated to miss a significant amount of time. Tevin Coleman and Matt Breida are now the clear top options in San Francisco's backfield to open the season.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • usatsi-11945750-deshaun-watson-texans-pregame-2018-afcw-1400.jpg

    QB projections tiers

    Heath Cummings and Ben Gretch break out their quarterback projections into tiers for two scoring...

  • NFL: Arizona Cardinals-OTA

    No. 1 Contenders: QB

    There are so many strong quarterback options that the patient will be rewarded. Here are five...

  • patrick-mahomes-chiefs.jpg

    Draft Day Cheat Sheet

    Get everything you need for Draft Day in one spot, with everything from our Fantasy Football...