Coach Kyle Shanahan suggested McKinnon will fill in for Raheem Mostert (knee) and Tevin Coleman (knee) on Sunday against the Giants, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports. "I'm very confident in Jet and he's done a great job in all reps," said Shanahan. "With those two being out should get more opportunities. He's excited for it and we're excited to see him."

Shanahan's quote all but confirms Mostert and Coleman will miss the game and McKinnon will step up as the lead back. However, a starting job doesn't automatically equate to massive usage, as Shanahan has shown a strong preference for using multiple running backs in his gameplans. Jeff Wilson could also get some work, especially near the goal line, and JaMycal Hasty may be promoted from the practice squad later this week.