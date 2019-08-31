The 49ers placed McKinnon (knee) on injured reserve Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Networkreports.

Exactly a year removed from tearing the ACL in his right knee, McKinnon will miss a second straight season, primarily due to a number of setbacks during training camp and ensuing practices. The 49ers will trust in Tevin Coleman and Matt Breida to run the backfield in 2019.

