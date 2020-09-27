McKinnon emerged from Sunday's 36-9 win against the Giants with a rib injury, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports. Overall, McKinnon had 14 carries for 38 yards and one touchdown while reeling in three of four targets for 39 yards.

With Raheem Mostert and Tevin Coleman sidelined with sprained knees, McKinnon got the start at running back for the 49ers, but only one of his 17 touches occurred in the fourth quarter. It appears McKinnon hurt his ribs, which allowed Jeff Wilson to rack up 15 touches, 69 yards from scrimmage and two TDs by game's end. Even practice-squad call-up Jamycal Hasty (three touches for 18 yards) got in on the act. As a result, fantasy managers will need to monitor McKinnon's situation closely this week to get a bearing on his potential to play next Sunday versus the Eagles.