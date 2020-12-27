McKinnon logged 10 offensive snaps (18 percent) Saturday, registering one carry for four yards and three receptions for 28 yards in a 20-12 win over Arizona.

McKinnon was still used in a reserve/receiving role even with Raheem Mostert (ankle) missing the contest. Instead of deploying his usual two-back attack, head coach Kyle Shanahan used Jeff Wilson Jr. (22 carries for 183 yards) as a bell cow with incredible results. We should see a similar backfield setup in the 49ers' season finale against the Seahawks on Sunday, giving McKinnon little to no fantasy value in Week 17.