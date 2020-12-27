McKinnon logged 10 offensive snaps (18 percent) Saturday, registering one carry for four yards and three receptions for 28 yards in a 20-12 win over Arizona.
McKinnon was still used in a reserve/receiving role even with Raheem Mostert (ankle) missing the contest. Instead of deploying his usual two-back attack, head coach Kyle Shanahan used Jeff Wilson Jr. (22 carries for 183 yards) as a bell cow with incredible results. We should see a similar backfield setup in the 49ers' season finale against the Seahawks on Sunday, giving McKinnon little to no fantasy value in Week 17.
More News
-
49ers' Jerick McKinnon: Gets involved in passing game•
-
49ers' Jerick McKinnon: Has zero offensive role Week 14•
-
49ers' Jerick McKinnon: Active, but hardly utilized•
-
49ers' Jerick McKinnon: Totals 32 yards•
-
49ers' Jerick McKinnon: Avoids injury report•
-
49ers' Jerick McKinnon: Suffers stinger in loss•