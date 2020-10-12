McKinnon rushed once for no gain and caught two passes (four targets) for five yards in Sunday's 43-17 loss to Miami.

Raheem Mostert (knee) returned to reclaim his starting job, leaving scraps for McKinnon and the rest of the running back corps in an ugly loss. Jeff Wilson ended up with more carries (four) while playing nearly the same amount of snaps as McKinnon (25 percent), so it appears the latter will serve as the team's third-down back when Mostert is healthy. The 49ers could be playing from behind during a rough stretch of games ahead, so McKinnon could produce in the passing game, but the return of Mostert puts an end to Jet's run of standard-league fantasy value.