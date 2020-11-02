McKinnon logged 35 offensive snaps (50 percent) en route to a final line of three carries for a loss of one yard and one touchdown and four receptions for 40 yards in Sunday's 37-27 loss to Seattle.

Tevin Coleman returned to the field after a lengthy layoff before promptly departing with a knee injury, leaving McKinnon as the most-experienced back yet again. Despite leading all backs in snap share, it was undrafted rookie JaMycal Hasty (12 carries for 29 yards and a touchdown) who took over the early-down work. McKinnon even had a receiving touchdown called back upon review, only to see his first-year counterpart finish the job and get credit for the score. With a quick turnaround heading into Thursday's tilt with Green Bay, Coleman may not be able to suit up after aggravating his knee issue. That leaves the combination of Hasty (early-down back) and McKinnon (third-down back) to share the workload, with the former being the more desirable fantasy target if the recent distribution of carries sticks.