McKinnon has looked sharp running routes through the first few days of training camp, according to Cam Inman of The Mercury News.

After missing the past two seasons with knee injuries, McKinnon is already earning praise from starting QB Jimmy Garoppolo, who said the 28-year-old "runs [routes] differently than most running backs" and "has a feel that's like a receiver." Passing downs represent McKinnon's clearest path to a significant Week 1 role, considering Raheem Mostert and Tevin Coleman combined for only 41 catches last season. The 49ers have used Kyle Juszczyk as the lone back on third downs at times, and while his reliable hands and blocking make the fullback a reasonable choice for that role, he can't come close to matching McKinnon's speed and agility. The team also has Jeff Wilson, JaMycal Hasty and Salvon Ahmed hoping to earn depth roles, so McKinnon could be on the roster bubble if his strong start to camp doesn't hold up.