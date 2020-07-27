McKinnon's surgically repaired knee has responded well to strenuous workouts, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.
After missing the past two seasons with knee injuries, McKinnon agreed to reduce his 2020 base salary from $6.5 million to $910,000. The new number gives him a much better shot to stick on the 55-man roster, though he will face some competition from Jeff Wilson and undrafted rookies JaMycal Hasty and Salvon Ahmed. Meanwhile, presumed lead back Raheem Mostert has submitted a trade request, apparently frustrated with a lack of progress toward his desired pay raise. The 49ers also have Tevin Coleman in the backfield, while Matt Breida was traded to Miami in April. The team should be able to work things out with Mostert, but if not, McKinnon could open training camp in the second spot on the depth chart.
