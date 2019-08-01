McKinnon (knee) will remain on the 49ers' preseason PUP list until at least Monday, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The running back will be reassessed at that time, but he'll continue to sit out the team's current block of practices. Coach Kyle Shanahan had previously expressed hope that McKinnon could return to practice soon, but the 49ers are wisely playing it safe with the 27-year-old, who tore his right ACL at the beginning of September last year. Once he's back on the field, McKinnon will compete for touches with fellow backs Matt Breida and Tevin Coleman.