49ers' Jerick McKinnon: Officially on IR
The 49ers placed McKinnon (knee) on injured reserve Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFLNetwork reports.
After tearing the ACL in his right knee Saturday, McKinnon was bound to land on IR. He'll now commence with rehab, allowing Alfred Morris and Matt Breida to churn out yards on the ground for the 49ers this season.
