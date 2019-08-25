49ers' Jerick McKinnon: On pace to practice soon
Coach Kyle Shanahan expects McKinnon (knee) to practice this week, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
When he suffered a setback in early August, McKinnon received a platelet-rich plasma injection, which was intended to relieve discomfort in the right knee that sustained a torn ACL last Sept. 1. There was an expectation that he'd return to drills within a couple weeks, and he seemingly will do just that in the near future. The tougher prediction is whether McKinnon will be available for a Week 1 visit to Tampa Bay. Even if he is, though, the 49ers likely will entrust RB reps in the hands of healthy bodies like Tevin Coleman and Matt Breida.
