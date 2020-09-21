McKinnon appears in line to lead the 49ers' backfield against the Giants on Sunday with both Raheem Mostert (knee) and Tevin Coleman (knee) expected to be sidelined, Josh Schrock of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

McKinnon showed off his versatility and explosiveness in limited work against the Jets in Week 2, when he logged three carries for 24 yards in addition to three catches for 20 yards and a score. If he's indeed given a starting workload against the Giants in Week 3, the 28-year-old's skill set would make him a high-ceiling fantasy option in coach Kyle Shanahan's run-friendly scheme. However, it's also possible that the 49ers could cap McKinnon's touches, given that he's coming off back-to-back season-ending knee injuries. Jeff Wilson and JaMycal Hasty (practice squad) may also see backfield work as long as Mostert and Coleman are sidelined, but McKinnon at the very least should be the favorite for high-value touches, making him the likeliest option for fantasy production.